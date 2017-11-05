What a week for The Astros, the celebration continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- What a week for the 'Stros! The week kicked off with the Astros earning history as the 2017 World Series Champions.

The players clinched the series in Los Angeles and came home to a blowout parade in H-Town.

Shortly afterwards, they were back on the road to the greatest place on earth for yet another celebration, Disney World.

But, the fun didn't stop there, the 'Stros had a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live”.

Fan favorite Jose Altuve and series MVP George Springer are back in Houston for a more intimate celebration with the fans.

Fans lined up at Dick's Sporting Goods in Katy, Texas for a special meet and greet with Springer. And back at Minute Maid Park...it`s not delivery or DiGiorno...it`s Altuve hanging out with fans during a Papa John's pizza party!

Pizza and Altuve?! It doesn't get any hotter than that!