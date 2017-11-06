× 93-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The search continued Monday for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s after he was reported missing nearly three weeks ago in the east Houston area.

Bobby Hollignsworth was last seen Oct. 15 at his residence in the 7200 block of Weyburn, according to the Houston Police Department.

Hollingsworth also goes by “Mr. Bob.”

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Hollingsworth has salt-and-pepper hair.

If found, please contact the HPD missing persons division at 832-394-1840 or 713-884-3131.