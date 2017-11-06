× Bill O’Brien says Texans had discussions about signing Colin Kaepernick

HOUSTON – Texans coach Bill O’Brien admitted Monday that the team had discussions about whether to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“There’s a discussion about the roster and what’s out there every day,” O’Brien said. “Everybody gets discussed. Is that a problem? Isn’t that the way most teams do it? People seem shocked by that.”

With rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the season, the Texans started Tom Savage in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis. O’Brien said that Savage is in line to start again this week against the L.A. Rams.

Kaepernick has become one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL due to his National Anthem protest.

“We talk about everybody that’s out there, every day. I coach the football team. What you saw yesterday, that’s what I’m in charge of. So, I just give my input, and then I coach the football team,” O’Brien said.

During an owners meeting in New York last month regarding National Anthem protests, Texans owner Bob McNair reportedly said quote, “We can’t have inmates running the prison.”

O’Brien was later asked if the Texans organization would sign Kaepernick if it was what the coach wanted. O’Brien didn’t answer directly, but discussed his history with the quarterback.

“I’ve studied him from when he was coming out of college. We scrimmaged against him last year when we went out to San Francisco. Spoke to him. I’ve known him for a long time. Again, these things are discussed basically daily. And it’s not just one guy. Colin Kaepernick’s a good football player. Hasn’t played football in a while. These things are discussed daily and they’ll continue to be discussed.”

T.J. Yates served as Savage’s backup during Sunday’s game.