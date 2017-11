× BREAKING NEWS: Vodka distillery explosion in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY—The Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Vodka distillery explosion in northeast Harris Monday.

According to authorities the explosion has left multiple employees injured. One employee was taken by life flight with multiple burns.

1/2 Small explosion at distillery at 1300 E. Richey. 1 employee taken by LifeFlight with severe burns, 2 others on ambulances. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/PHFztUSQi8 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 6, 2017

This is a developing story.