Burst water pipe leads to major traffic in west Houston

HOUSTON— A burst water main made the morning commute very difficult for Houstonians in west Houston Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a utility contractor hit a water main with a piece of large equipment on the Eastbound side of I-10.

The main which sits off the feeder road at I10 and Eldridge just past Highway 6, caused water to shoot onto the freeway causing major delays.

“It’s going to be affecting traffic for some time but as of now it’s more under control than it was earlier,” Karen Orthan of TxDOT said.