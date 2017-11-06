Country Music Association $1 million donation to HISD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Country Music Association Foundation in collaboration with Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation and Music Rising donated one million dollars in the name of fine arts education to the Houston Independent School District.

The money will be invested over a three year period to insure that the future of fine arts for local students will remain a priority.

Music Rising donated a $200,000 grant and the CMA Foundation pledged $500,000 through the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation.

The funds will be used to purchase over $450,000 worth of instruments.

CMA new artist of the the year nominee Luke Combs was on hand to help hand out some of the new instruments. Combs and bandmates halted their tour to participate in a four day music festival that raised funds for the music education portion of the CMA Foundation.

Its good to see the music industry making moves to assure that music never dies.