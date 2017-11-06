× Election Day in Harris County: Here’s everything you need to know!

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — In Harris County, residents will be hitting the polls Tuesday to place their vote in local and state elections. Some of the biggest votes you’ll cast on this November’s ballot are bonds! Here’s all the info you need to know including where to go, ID requirements and ballot highlights.

Where to vote

Due to flooding and other damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, some polling locations have changed. Click here to view for a complete list of polling locations. Or search for a polling location on the Harris County voting website.

Don’t forget your ID!

Eligible residents must present one of the following forms of photo ID when voting in person:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (current or have expired within last 4 years)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS (current or have expired within last 4 years)

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS (current or have expired no more than 4 years)

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS (current or have expired no more than 4 years)

U. S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph (current or have expired no more than 4 years)

United States passport (current or have expired no more than 4 years)

Harris County Local Elections Highlights

Proposition A for City of Houston | The issuance of $1,010,000,000 pension obligation bonds for the purpose of funding a portion of the unfunded liability of the City with respect to the Houston Police Officers’ Pension System and the Houston Municipal Employees Pension System as contemplated by the pension reform plan contained in Senate Bill 2190 (adopted in the 85th (2017) Texas Legislature, Regular Session), and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon.

Proposition B for City of Houston | The issuance of $159,000,000 public safety improvement bonds for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and equipment of public safety permanent improvements for the police and fire departments and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon.

Proposition C for City of Houston | The issuance of $104,000,000 park improvement bonds for the conservation, improvement, acquisition, construction and equipment of neighborhood parks, recreational facilities and bayous, including such green spaces along all bayous to create an integrated system of bayou walking, running and bicycle trails to enhance, preserve and protect the health of citizens, water quality, natural habitat and native wildlife and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon.

Proposition D for City of Houston | The issuance of $109,000,000 public facility improvement bonds for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, remediation and equipment of permanent improvements that support public health and wellness, sanitation and other essential governmental and general services of the City and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon.

Proposition E for City of Houston | The issuance of $123,000,000 library improvement bonds for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and equipment of the public library system and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon.

Proposition F for City of Houston | Relating to the area formerly known as the City of Houston Heights as it existed on February 19, 1918. The legal sale of mixed beverages.

City of Bellaire Mayor Election | Incumbent Andrew Friedberg vs. Robert Riquelmy.

Proposition A for Crosby ISD | The issuance of $109,500,000 of bonds by Crosby ISD for school facilities, land and buses; and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition A for Deer Park ISD | The issuance of $156,000,000 bonds for school buildings, including a new carpenter elementary school, renovations to existing campuses, technology, school sites, school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition A for Katy ISD Election | The issuance of $609,200,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof), the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses and levying of the tax in payment thereof.

Proposition A for Pasadena ISD Election | The issuance of $135,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof), the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses and levying of the tax in payment thereof.

Proposition A for Spring Branch ISD Election | The issuance of $898,400,000 bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings, including rebuilding nine elementary schools and one middle school, the purchase of school sites and new school buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition A for Stafford MSD Election | The issuance of $62,000,000 bonds by the city of Stafford, Texas, for and on behalf of the Stafford MSD for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district, including the repair, renovation and expansion of school buildings in the district and the purchase of technology, the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of an ad valorem tax in payment thereof.

Proposition A for Tomball ISD Election | The issuance of $275,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district (including the rehabilitation, renovation, and improvement thereof), the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

Click here to see a full list of elections and proposition.

Texas General and Special Ballot Highlights

Proposition 1 | The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution.

Proposition 2 | The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.

Proposition 3 | The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.

Proposition 7 | The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.

Click here to see a full list of propositions during the 2017 Texas General and Special Election.