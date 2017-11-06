Ex-Cowboys player accused of stabbing his wife to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, UT — A former Dallas Cowboys player is accused of viciously killing his wife inside a Park City hotel Thursday morning.

On Friday, prosecutors identified Anthony Darnel McClanahan, 46, as the suspect in the murder of Keri “KC” McClanahan, 28.

The incident occurred at the Park Regency hotel at 1710 Prospector Avenue.

Police said a Park City sergeant who was routinely patrolling the area was flagged down by McClanahan around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Almost simultaneously, the officer received a 911 call from the hotel about a ruckus happening in a room on the third floor.

When officers responded to that room, they found Keri McClanahan still in bed, deceased. Prosecutors in Summit County released Friday she sustained knife wounds to her throat.

McClanahan played linebacker for Washington State in the early 1990s and later played four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He is also accused of kidnapping his 8-year-old son from his school in Maricopa County, Arizona on Oct. 3.

Documents from the Utah Attorney General's office state the boy's mother, Donna May, was made aware her son left with McClanahan before even setting foot on school grounds.

On October 4th, May was able to locate McClanahan and her son in Las Vegas, Nevada. With police assistance, she requested McClanahan bring her son home, to which he refused.

A day later, May obtained an Emergency Court Order and provided it to McClanahan on October 7th in an email exchange. She demanded her son's return and informed McClanahan failure to do so would result in an arrest warrant being issued. McClanahan refused once again and May lost contact until October 12th.

On October 12th, the two were located in Salt Lake City, Utah. McClanahan was taken into custody through a joint effort of Unified Police Department and Phoenix Police Department. The son was returned to his mother, May.

McClanahan posted $150,000 bond a week later while awaiting his extradition process. Two weeks after that, on November 2nd, investigators believe he murdered his wife.

The Park City murder case will be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office early next week.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.