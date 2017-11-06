× HPD still searching for suspects after woman killed in drive-by shooting at stop light

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for an alleged gunman after a woman was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting at a traffic light in April.

On April 11, Philippa Dever was ridding in a car with two of her friends when the car stopped in the 3200 block of Old Spanish Trail along Highway 288 at 12:07 p.m. Investigators said a small white sedan pulled alongside their vehicle and the occupants started shooting at them.

HPD said Dever, who was in the backseat, was shot and died as a result of her wounds. The front passenger was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect then drove away in an unknown direction, police said.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.