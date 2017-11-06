Jerry Jones buys eGaming company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO — Sunday, Jerry Jones’ team scored a huge win on the football field, and Monday morning the news came out that he had bought a whole new team!

Yeah, Jerry, along with investor John Goff, announced the acquisition of Complexity Gaming, one of the original eSports companies.

“We’ve been around since 2003, so that’s 14 years which in eSports years is about 140,” joked Jason Lake, the founder and CEO of Complexity Gaming. “So we are definitely an old-school, legendary brand like your very own Dallas Cowboys.”

And just like the Cowboys, Complexity will soon call The Star in Frisco home, and they’ll be using the facility just like America’s Team!

“The players will come in and have state of the art training rooms, so they’ll come to work much like the Cowboys do,” said Lake. “Instead of banging heads and helmets, they’ll be stretching their fingers and playing on keyboards or PlayStations.”

As for Jerry Jones, well here are some massive positives to eSports: No concussions and no national anthem controversies--so far.

And pretty soon there may be just as much fanfare as a football game!

“My dream one day is to at least come close to filling AT&T [Stadium],” Lake said. “And as crazy as it’ll sound to some of your viewers, it’s not actually that outrageous of a dream.”

With Jones and company now on board, that might just be the turbo boost gaming needs to really start taking on the Big Boys of the sports world.