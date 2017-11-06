× Leon Jacob, man accused in murder-for-hire plot, faces new charge

HOUSTON — Leon Phillip Jacob, the man accused in a murder-for-hire plot, is facing a new charge.

A grand jury indicted Jacob with aggravated kidnapping Friday. The charge is connected to his former girlfriend, Megan Verikas, according to court documents.

The suspect is already behind bars and facing charges for solicitation of capital murder.

Jacob and his late girlfriend Valerie McDaniel were charged in March after the suspects allegedly solicited a hitman to kill their exes. According to police, the couple offered the hitman a total of $20,000 and two Cartier watches to kill McDaniel’s ex-husband and Jacob’s ex-girlfriend, who he was charged with stalking.

It turned out the hitman was an undercover officer.

McDaniel died on March 27 after jumping from the 7th floor of the River Oaks high rise where she and Jacob lived.

A court date has not been set for the latest charge against Jacob.