Man sleeping in car assaults officer who woke him up in Spring area, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A man was arrested Sunday in the Spring area after he assaulted an officer, the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 said.

Christopher Yarbrough, 43, is charge with assault of a public servant.

Investigators reportedly found Yarbrough sleeping in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Golden Hollow Court. Deputies said Yarbrough became combative when awakened and physically assaulted a deputy while being detained.

Officers said the suspect appeared to be intoxicated.

Yarabrough was later booked at the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $5,000.