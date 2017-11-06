× Pres. Trump orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Texas shooting victims

SALT LAKE CITY – President Donald Trump and Utah Governor Gary Herbert have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to remember those killed in the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

In a statement, Pres. Trump mourned the victims of what he called an “unprovoked act of violence” that took the lives of more than 25 innocent victims attending church.

According to Pres. Trump, American flags will be lowered through Thursday.