Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs changes his name… again

NEW YORK—Sean Combs has changed his name for the fifth time.

"I have some very serious, serious news. I've been praying on this. I decided to change my name again, so my new name is Love - aka Brotha Love," said the three-time Grammy winner in a video posted to Instagram.

The rapper, also known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy and P. Diddy made the announcement Saturday, on his 48th birthday.

And he let everyone know that it's Love, Brother Love or nothing!

"I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers," said Love. "I'm just not who I am before, I'm something different."

The Bad Boy Records founder isn't just known for changing his name, he changed his birthday back in 2013 because he was tired.

"It's my birthday Monday and I'm just not ready! Tired... So I changed my birthday just for this year to Nov 16th! #DiddyNew Bday."

Well after the "I'll be Missing You" rapper topped Forbes highest paid hip- hop artists list for 2017, with a net worth of over $800 million, we say do as you please - Brotha Love!