"It's very disrespectful, that's one of the first things that comes to mind, it's really disrespectful," said Angela Wadleigh, whose brother Tom Pecorelli, a Newburyport High alumnus, was killed on American Airlines Flight 11.

"Out of thousands of examples you could use in math, this is not one you could use in math," Wadleigh said.

In a statement, Superintendent Susan Viccaro told WFXT, "This was assignment was not intended to be disrespectful. This was an exercise of poor judgment by the educator who intended to use the historical event as a mechanics to engage students in a thoughtful discussion."

Wadleigh says the teacher owes her and other 9/11 families an apology.