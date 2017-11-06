× Suspect identified after constable deputy shot multiple times in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An officer with the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was shot by a suspect in the Willowbrook area, investigators confirmed.

Constantine Argyriou, 38, is accused of shooting Constable Deputy Justin Gay at around 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of Walnut Glen. The suspect was later found hiding in a retention ditch, where he was bitten by K-9 officers while being apprehended.

The suspect was taken to the Cypress-Fairbanks Hospital for treatment, officers said. Meanwhile, the officer was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities of his body.

The deputy is reported to be conscious and breathing.

Argyriou is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer.