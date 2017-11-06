× There’s an app that tells you which McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken

HOUSTON—Gone are the days when you head to McDonald’s craving a cone or a McFlurry just to find out the ice cream machine is broken!

Ice Check, an app created by @ohhraina on Instagram, helps pinpoint which McDonald’s ice cream machines are out of order around the nation.

The app uses community feedback allowing users to update their current McDonald’s location to either “on” or “off” status of their machine.

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” she told Buzzfeed.

For now, the app is only available in the U.S., but will have locations in Canada and the U.K. in the next update.