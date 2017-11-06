× Video shows Florida police officer punch woman in face at football game

Warning: The video could be considered disturbing to some

MIAMI — A now-viral video shows a Florida police officer punch a woman in the face after she slaps him while being ejected from a University of Miami football game Saturday night.

According to the Miami-Herald, Miami-Dade Police Detective Douglas Ross was called to Section 129 at Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Hurricanes’ game against the Virginia Tech Hokies in reference to a disturbance. When he arrived, Ross found 30-year-old Bridget Freitas arguing with other fans and “using profanity.”

When she wouldn’t exit the section, officers had to use force.

In the video, several officers, including Ross, are seen carrying Freitas from the section. During the altercation, Freitas slaps Ross before he turns and hits her in the face.

“Upon lifting (Freitas), (Freitas) swung and struck (Det. Ross) in the face while attempting to get away, causing this Det. (Ross) to strike (Freitas) in the face to gain compliance and control,” the police report read.

She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

A video of the vicious punch was posted on Instagram by user 5th year.