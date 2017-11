Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Get ready to have some fun, there is plenty of acts to check out with this Week in Music!

November 6

Toad the West Sprocket at House of Blues

November 7

Fall Out Boy at Toyota Center

November 8

Jay-Z at Toyota Center

November 10

Guns N' Roses at Toyota Center

November 11

The Shins at House of Blues

The Temptations & The Four Tops at Arena Theatre

November 12

Imagine Dragons at Toyota Center