× Mother killed in hit-and-run crash outside Klein ISD school, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 36-year-old mother as the victim left a game at Strack Middle School.

Angela Eason died at the scene after being stuck by a white-colored SUV at 7:41 p.m. in the 18100 block of Kuykendal Road.

She died from injuries sustained during the crash, deputies said.

Investigators have not released a description of the driver.

Klein ISD officials sent the following statement: