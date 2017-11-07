Oregon police find woman in public park shot in neck with an arrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Oreg. - It's not everyday police find a woman with an arrow sticking out of her neck, but that's exactly what happened at a peaceful dog park in Portland, Oregon.

And this handiwork wasn't done by some cupid!

"That's, ha, kind of a crazy thing to happen," dog park regular John Shmilenko remarked.

The 24-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Authorities said it was not a random attack, indicating the suspect and victim know each other, but they did not elaborate on that.

Now regular park goers can't believe what has happened at the serene place.

"I come here like twice a day," Ann Singer said.

"At least three times a day," Shmilenko laughed.

And furry locals have no comment, either.

But the bizarre attack is definitely a concern for locals.

"Oh, a bit concerned. My wife comes down here," Shmilenko added.

"Well, I've never heard of any violence here," Cathy Claussenius shared.

"I don't think people go around shooting people with arrows usually," Singer said. "That was a weird thing."

And with all the national discussion about gun control right now, no one has brought up concerns about archery.

At least......until now.

"I think this is a strange, one-time thing," Singer decided. "It doesn't bring a lot of fear in me, so I will keep coming."

Okay, but watch out for arrows!