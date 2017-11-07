Officials: TCU shooting suspect still at large; campus lockdown lifted

Posted 7:47 AM, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:42AM, November 7, 2017

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 04: Fans cheer as the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FORTH WORTH, Texas — TCU students are no longer under lockdown after a road rage incident resulted in the police search of an alleged shooter, according to administrators.

The school said the suspect is still at large, but police have found RoadRunner shuttle bus #24171. Officials said the suspect was driving the bus at one point during the search.

Administrators described the suspect as an armed man wearing a white shirt and black pants.

No reports of anyone being injured, as of yet.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call 817-257-7777 or 911 to report it.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.