× Officials: TCU shooting suspect still at large; campus lockdown lifted

FORTH WORTH, Texas — TCU students are no longer under lockdown after a road rage incident resulted in the police search of an alleged shooter, according to administrators.

The school said the suspect is still at large, but police have found RoadRunner shuttle bus #24171. Officials said the suspect was driving the bus at one point during the search.

Administrators described the suspect as an armed man wearing a white shirt and black pants.

No reports of anyone being injured, as of yet.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call 817-257-7777 or 911 to report it.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

All regularly scheduled classes that begin after noon today (11/7) will resume according to their normal schedule. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017