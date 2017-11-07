Three men wanted for stealing iPhones from store in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for three men accused of stealing multiple devices from a store in the Harwin area.

Investigators said the men entered a store in the 7800 block of Harwin Drive at 12:02 p.m. on Aug. 15. While inside the shop, police said the stole several iPhones. Two of the suspects reportedly went behind the counter and began putting the iPhones into bags while the third suspect stood at the door to keep it open.

Police said the suspects left the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.