Video shows woman with broom fighting off knife-wielding man

NEW YORK — A woman fought off a knife-wielding man with a broom after he assaulted her and another person in a Bronx apartment building, Pix11 reports.

Police said the man waited inside the building late at night on Nov. 2 and threatened the woman, 49, and a man, 52, with a knife, officials said. He forced them to the end of the hallway.

He grabbed the woman's purse and struggled with the victims, slashing the man on his right arm and hand repeatedly.

The woman grabbed a broom in the hallway and began beating the assailant.

He fled the building. The victims were treated for their injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Police have asked for help identifying the knife-wielding man. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, light colored pants and a dark colored backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).