× Woman claims $1 million Powerball prize after buying ticket in The Woodlands

SPRING, Texas — A Spring resident has claimed a second-tier Powerball prize wroth $1 million after wining the Nov. 1 drawing.

Jacquelyn Harris purchased the winning ticket at the 5 S&A Grocery in The Woodlands, lottery officials said. Harris’ ticket match all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is own. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Powerball drawings are each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.