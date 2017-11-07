Woman says driver shot at her with pellet gun during road-rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — A woman recounted the terrifying moments when a man with a pellet gun shot at her vehicle during an alleged road-rage incident in Culver City late last month.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told KTLA the incident began on Culver Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. She was driving a white Ford Fusion when a man in a 2010 to 2012 gold Toyota Prius approached the back of her car.

"I noticed him and he was driving really close behind me and swerving in between the lanes trying to get around the traffic," she said in an interview that aired Monday.

The woman turned off Culver and onto Overland Avenue to get out of his way, but he followed up and pulled up alongside her as she hit a red light.

She told KTLA he glared at her while his music was blaring in the background. His window was down, so she rolled her down too and confronted him.

“I looked at him and said, “Hey, relax, it’s Saturday morning, you don’t need to drive so fast. He told me to eff off and I immediately closed my window," the woman recounted.

She said it was that point that he pulled out some type of pellet gun and started shooting at her windshield. She immediately ducked down for cover.

“There were 10 bullet holes on the windshield of the car and glass shattered all along the dashboard and all over my lap," she said.

After, the woman immediately followed him to try and get a photo if his vehicle, but when he noticed her behind him, he slammed on his breaks, turned around and drove right at her.

She ducked down again and this time called 911. The driver fled the scene.

The woman called the incident “traumatic.”

“I’m just trying to make sense of it all and trying to understand why somebody would feel the need to do something so horrific," she said.

The Culver City Police Department is investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arney at 310-253-6347 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.