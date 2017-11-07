World Series winner Lance McCullers Jr. parties with the dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - If you live in H-town, you definitely love a World Series party! But, who let the dogs out?

Astros Starting Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. came ready to party with the big dogs at Meadowlake Pet Resort and Training Center's Doggie Daycare World Series Bash.

They're asking for $15 donations to raise money for the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation in order to save as many animals as they can in shelters across the area.

Party hounds threw on their best Astros gear for the celebration and the big leaguer threw some quality pitches in a rousing game of Home Run Fetch.

But hey Lance, watch the fast balls, will ya buddy?