Accused Starbucks robber challenges assault charge against Good Samaritan

FRESNO, Calif. — Here's a real cutting edge crime story.

Remember the Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks in California over the summer? Well, now the suspect Ryan Flores is fighting in court to get the assault with a deadly weapon charges against him thrown out.

Video evidence shows Flores walking into a Starbucks last July wearing a mask with a built-in voice changer and wielding a knife and a replica gun. Even his defense attorney agrees with the robbery charge.

"Ryan went into that Starbucks at Golden State and 99, and he attempted to rob it," defense attorney Richard Esquivel announced in court.

The cashier said when Flores asked for all her money, he told her he didn't want to hurt her and that he was doing it for his kids.

But right then, a frequent customer, Cregg Jerri, stepped in and smashed a chair over the masked man's back.

"Mr. Jerri tried to detain the defendant," prosecutor David Olmos told the court. "The defendant still had a knife and the gun— replica gun in his hand."

The tussle that came next was caught on video, but Flores claims he was the one being assaulted by the Samaritan— not the opposite.

But Jerri walked away bleeding from his neck and required seven staples to seal the wound, which likely came from Flores' knife. And at least one employee saw it that way.

"I only saw him hit the customer once and that's when they were standing and they were about to fall down to the floor," Starbucks worker Alexsa Banda testified. "I thought he stabbed him right in the neck."

Perhaps this customer, Jerri, was just a cut above the rest!