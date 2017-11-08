HOUSTON— Craig Hlavaty recently visited the new Destination Moon exhibit at Space Center Houston, which features the actual Apollo 11 command module that Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong came home from the moon inside. It's a must-see for anyone who still has dreams of being an astronaut, or maybe raising one of their own.
Craig visits Destination Moon exhibit at Space Center Houston
