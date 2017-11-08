× Hit-and-run driver sought after man killed while walking along SH 249, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a man in the northwest Houston area.

Investigators said John Groom was walking in the roadway Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of State Highway 249 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the middle lane.

The driver left the crash without stopping and giving the victim aid, deputies said.

Groom died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers said the suspect’s vehicle is possibly silver colored, with damage to the front end, and possible damage to the windshield.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.