Holiday Wonderland returns to Burroughs Park in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas — Kick off the holiday season with fun for the entire family during Harris County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 4’s Holiday Wonderland on Nov. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burroughs Park.

Enjoy snow, crafts, a petting zoo, holiday movies, a visit from Santa, and more. Santa will be available from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Crafts will be available to children ages 12 and under while supplies last.

Burroughs Park is located at 9738 Hufsmith Road in Tomball.

For more information, please visit www.hcp4.net