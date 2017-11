Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Cheers to this Heights drinkers, there's no more restrictions on buying booze in restaurants and bars.

By voting for Proposition F, the liquor law no longer requires drinkers to sign up for a "private club" in order to be served alcohol. Harris County election results show Proposition F passed with more than 60 percent of the vote in the heights with nearly 100,000 residents voting.

