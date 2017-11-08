× Katy ISD bond passes with more than 65 percent of vote, district says

KATY, Texas — The Katy Independent School District received voter approval Tuesday night for a 2017 bond that will help provide funding for renovations and improvements to 61 of its campuses, administrators confirmed.

According to unofficial results, the $609.2 MM Referendum will likely be passed by an approximate 66% voter approval.

“Katy ISD is the second fastest growing school district in the state of Texas,” Superintendent Lance Hindt said. “Families continue to move to Katy because of the quality learning opportunities our teachers and staff provide to each and every student.”

Hindt said the bond will help to ensure that our community’s expectations for high educational standards and schools are maintained now, and well into the future.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The district's bond comes with a zero tax rate increase and is designed to address fast growth and aging facilities.

It includes six new schools, one comprehensive renovation, along with repairs and upgrades to existing campuses.

Bond funds will also provide many campuses with safety and security improvements, and school expansions at Raines High School and Katy High School’s Career and Technical Education program.

Technology and infrastructure upgrades are also included for all Katy ISD schools, as well as replacement of aging buses and portables, and fuel storage tanks. Ninety-one percent of bond funds will directly impact campuses and student learning, the district said.