Maggie’s Must-Haves: Shop local with this true Houston Astros World Series swag

HOUSTON -- We're still on a high after the Houston Astros won the World Series for the first time in franchise history. So why not truly celebrate and represent Crush City with some Htown swag.

Check out these Maggie's Must-Haves.

STATE LINE DESIGNS

Always an Htown favorite is State Line Designs. Ellyse has knocked it out of the park with these new t-shirt designs. Crush City World Series and I love the World Series Champs tee. Both are uni-sex and under $30.

IT'S A HOUSTON THING

And really represent in this "It's a Houston Thing" shirt. It incorporates a little old school with our new "earned history". Best part only $25.99

WENDY MARISOL DESIGNS

Ladies add some sparkle when representing our World Series Champs. Wendy Marisol Designs has done just that. She has shirts that show off your winning figures. And they're under $30.

RUNWAY HOUSTON

Strut your stuff in these Runway Houston baseball t-shirts. They're so popular you have to pre-order online. They're $25.

DIVERSITY CLOTHING

Feel free to fashion and show your support in Diversity Clothing Company's World Series shirts. I love how they incorporated space and crush city. They knocked it outta the park with this one.

DREAMZ CLOTHING

And "your only limitation iz your imagination." Check out these embroidered baseball jerseys and sweatshirts. Making these designs even more unique is that they're inspired by the artist's music idol DJ Screw.

CANNED OXYGEN DESIGN

You may have seen me wear their designs while covering the World Series, now check out Canned Oxygen Design's limited edition World Series shirt. They have it in a tank, and baseball cut as well. Order online.

EYE FEAR NO BEER

What started as a joke has been the most sought after shirt of the series. The infamous Eye Fear No Beer, "Kate Upton" shirt. He's also added a few new designs. Like "Thank Yu Rangers". Order online.

NARD GOT SOLE CUSTOMS

Then check out these dope custom kicks from Nard Got Sole Customs. He took Air Jordan Retro 3 kicks and customized them into Astros edition. If you order today they should be ready by Christmas. Order through Instagram.

FREDDIE AND DAVID ASTROS BOW TIES

Show your Astros support at your next black tie with these custom Freddie and David Astros bow ties. Made by a local actress they definitely make a dramatic statement.

KATHERINE MASON ASTROS ART

Looking for some wall art, support local artist Katherine Mason. She's selling this Astros sketch for only $15.

THREE-BASEBALL COMMEMORATIVE SET TO CELEBRATE ASTROS TITLE

Then check out these three official baseballs in a commemorative set to celebrate the Astros title. The project helps benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County. Limited edition of 5,000.

Each is priced at $79.95

Each will come with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity

Each set comes with an upscale acrylic three ball display case

Ball One – World Series 2017 Logo, Starting Lineup, 2017 Season Highlights

Ball Two – Photo and stats on Minute Maid Park

Ball Three – Astros Team History

Everything is officially licensed

Exclusive to Nikco Sports

Ships in 6 weeks after the Championship game, in time for Christmas

Fans will be able to order by calling 1-800-345-2868 or visiting www.nikcosports.com

EDDIE KRUGER SHIRT

Represent Houston with this shirt of the city's skyline, in Astros colors. They have in multiple styles.