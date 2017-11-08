× Man charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant in Spring, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is facing multiple charges after he violently interfered with an investigation in the Spring area, the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 said.

Julius Willis is charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant and resisting arrest.

Officers responded to a disturbance all Tuesday in the 23700 block of Stargazer Point after reports of a fight. As deputies were looking into the fight, investigators said Willis walked on to the scene and began to actively interfere with the investigation. As deputies attempted to detain Willis, he reportedly began to physically resist by kicking deputies and the interior of the patrol car.

Investigators said Willis also refused to provide his name and personal information. He was later identified by his fingerprints due to previous criminal activity.

Willis was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $1,000.