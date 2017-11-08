Trial set for Texas man accused of drowning his young nephew in Lynnwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- The trial for a Texas man accused of drowning his 6-year-old nephewin his Lynnwood home is scheduled for January.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Henckel's lawyer Michele Shaw entered a not guilty plea on behalf of her client Tuesday.

According to court documents, Henckel had been babysitting his nephew Dayvid Pakko Oct. 16, the day he was reported missing.

Pakko's body was found in trash bin near his family's apartment the next day.

Court documents say Henckel drowned Pakko in a tub and later wrapped his body in a blanket, placed him in a box and threw it in a dumpster.

Henckel is charged with first-degree murder.

A public defender said in October that Henckel is on the autism spectrum.

Henckel's trial is scheduled for Jan. 26.