WATCH: Suspect hands customers pastries during armed robbery at Shipley Do-nuts in Acres Homes

HOUSTON — We’re sticklers for southern hospitality, but a recent robbery caught on video in the Acres Homes area left us a bit surprised.

The Houston Police Department is searching for three armed men accused of robbing the Shipley Do-Nuts at 6602 N. Shepherd Drive. Investigators said the hooded men entered the doughnut shop at 2:58 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Surveillance video shows one of the men was holding a handgun and immediately jumped the counter and demanded the money from the cash registers.

A second man then jumps the counter while a third suspect take the customers cell phones. After taking their devices, he also jumps over the counter and then offers the customers donuts while the other two suspects robbed the employees. The suspect then handed the customers donuts as the other two suspects were leaving.

All three of the suspects then left the location foot, police said.

Of course, crime is never acceptable— even if it comes with free doughnuts!

Anyone with information related to the suspect, should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.