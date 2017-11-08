Would you buy a keg of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just because you have to eat your vegetables this holiday season doesn't mean you have to eat them plain. Hidden Valley Ranch and Flavour Gallery are selling mini-kegs of Ranch Dressing just in time for Christmas.

"It isn’t a party unless the Hidden Valley Ranch is flowin'," Flavour Gallery writes in its product description.

The mini-kegs include a year's supply of Hidden Valley Ranch, are stackable, and hold up to five liters of ranch each. Plus, the keg's special coating meets FDA regulations, keeping everything fresh.

You can spoil the ranch lover in your life with more matching holiday goodies including a holiday ranch fountain with a tree skirt, ornaments, fuzzy socks, cozy slippers, and even Hidden Valley's "not ugly" Christmas sweater.

Whether you like your ranch on veggies, wings, or completely on its own, the kegs start shipping out on Dec. 11th , and cost $50 each.