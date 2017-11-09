PHOTOS: At least one person killed in crash with wrong-way driver in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — At least one person was killed Wednesday night after a wrong-way driver crashed into several car on state highway in Dallas, investigators said.

The Dallas Police Department responded around 11:45 p.m. to the crash near Haskell and Mockingbird Lane. Investigators said the at-fault driver was in a white sedan going northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 when he caused a collision with two other cars.

The first vehicle hit by the wrong-way driver was a silver sedan, in which one of the occupants was killed. It isn’t clear whether the deceased was the driver or a passenger.

All three vehicles had major damage, investigators said.

The wrong-way driver was extricated from their vehicle and taken to Baylor with a request for a DWI unit, officers said.