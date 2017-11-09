Heads up drivers! Major week-long closure at 290 and 610

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — This is for everyone who already hates Houston traffic: wait a few hours— it's getting worse!

A week-long closure of U.S. 290 eastbound feeding into the North Loop begins Wednesday night, throwing commuters for another loop on top of the years-long construction project.

The major thoroughfare will be closed for construction until Nov. 15. Texas Department of Transportation suggests detouring on 610 South towards the Galleria, u- turn at Woodway, then hop back on . But that'll just land you in what's already the worst traffic situation in the state.

You can also take the I-10 access ramp and loop around that way.

We suggest exiting 290 and taking Mangum over to 18th Street.

Regardless, pack you patience...and maybe a Snickers...you won't be going anywhere for a while.