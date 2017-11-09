× HPD captures 7 vehicles, 11 suspects after break-in at Sam’s Club in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a break-in Wednesday night at a Sam’s Club in NRG stadium area that resulted in the arrests of at least 11 men, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson confirmed.

Investigators said the suspects broke into the store on the South Loop near Kirby Drive, where they stole money from an ATM.

“The suspects may be involved in other burglaries and robberies of ATMs,” Crowson said.

HPD officers followed the suspects, who were riding in seven different cars, from the area of the burglary to a spot off the North Freeway near Richey Road.

Crowson said officers were able to stop all seven vehicles and arrest the suspects all at once.