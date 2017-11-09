IKEA in Baytown hosting job fair to find permanent, full-time workers
BAYTOWN, Texas — The famous Scandinavian furniture store IKEA has launched a national hiring campaign that includes a job fair Thursday in Baytown, the company has announced.
Here’s where you need to go!
The event is scheduled from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the IKEA Distribution Center at 4762 Borusan Rd. Officials said the company plans to hire permanent, full-time employees at the event. The retailer is looking to fill the following positions at it’s Baytown location:
- General Warehouse Co-worker
- Warehouse Team Lead
- Safety & Security Coordinator
Before you go, you must apply!
Click here to be redirected to job application.
What are the perks? Well, according to IKEA…
IKEA provides a comprehensive benefits package to help you achieve your personal and wellness goals including:
- Health and Rx insurance – rated at Platinum and Gold (Medical and Rx is available for those co-workers who work 20+ hours per week)
- Dental insurance
- Vision – free for full time co-workers, slight cost share for part time co-workers
- Health and Dependent care FSA’s
- Company paid and Voluntary Life Insurance
- Tuition reimbursement
- 401(k) with Company Match
- Loyalty Bonus towards Retirement – TACK program
- EAP
- Short and Long term disability (Short and long term disability is available for co-workers who work 20+ hours per week)
Other great benefits include:
- Work/life balance
- Generous PTO and paid sick time
- Store discount
- Training and development
Who does IKEA want?
“An ability to do the job is obviously the starting point. But beyond that we look for many other personal qualities such as a strong desire to learn, the motivation to continually do things better, simplicity and common sense, the ability to lead by example, efficiency and cost-consciousness. These values are important to us because our way of working is less structured than that of many other organisations. Come see a career with IKEA,” the company said in a statement.