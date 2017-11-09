× IKEA in Baytown hosting job fair to find permanent, full-time workers

BAYTOWN, Texas — The famous Scandinavian furniture store IKEA has launched a national hiring campaign that includes a job fair Thursday in Baytown, the company has announced.

Here’s where you need to go!

The event is scheduled from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the IKEA Distribution Center at 4762 Borusan Rd. Officials said the company plans to hire permanent, full-time employees at the event. The retailer is looking to fill the following positions at it’s Baytown location:

General Warehouse Co-worker

Warehouse Team Lead

Safety & Security Coordinator

Before you go, you must apply!

Click here to be redirected to job application.

What are the perks? Well, according to IKEA…

IKEA provides a comprehensive benefits package to help you achieve your personal and wellness goals including:

Health and Rx insurance – rated at Platinum and Gold (Medical and Rx is available for those co-workers who work 20+ hours per week)

Dental insurance

Vision – free for full time co-workers, slight cost share for part time co-workers

Health and Dependent care FSA’s

Company paid and Voluntary Life Insurance

Tuition reimbursement

401(k) with Company Match

Loyalty Bonus towards Retirement – TACK program

EAP

Short and Long term disability (Short and long term disability is available for co-workers who work 20+ hours per week)

Other great benefits include:

Work/life balance

Generous PTO and paid sick time

Store discount

Training and development

Who does IKEA want?

“An ability to do the job is obviously the starting point. But beyond that we look for many other personal qualities such as a strong desire to learn, the motivation to continually do things better, simplicity and common sense, the ability to lead by example, efficiency and cost-consciousness. These values are important to us because our way of working is less structured than that of many other organisations. Come see a career with IKEA,” the company said in a statement.