Inside Story:Love and sex in the Bayou City

HOUSTON-- If your relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs its time to grab a seat and take notes. The Love Doctor, Viviana Coles, will help you get your love life back on track, in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

When it comes to love Coles says communication is key and communicating with your partner doesn't always mean a serious face-to-face conversation.

Couples should also remember that building a strong foundation takes time. Coles advises couples that it takes work to keep the love spark alive, even after you have been together for a year or so.

Being open with your partner can also make your relationship stronger. Don't be afraid to tell your partner how you feel, especially in the bedroom. Coles says an great sex life is of the utmost importance when building a strong relationship.

To read more about keeping the flame alive in the Bayou City and how to hold on to any relationship for the long haul. Pick up this months issue of Houstonia.