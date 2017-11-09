× Kenyan official wants alleged ‘gay’ lions isolated

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa(WGHP) — A Kenyan official is calling for the isolation of two ‘crazy gay’ lions who were photographed in what appears to be an affectionate embrace.

The two lions were photographed in a Kenyan wildlife area by Paul Goldstein, CBS Newsreports. The picture, which was taken in August, shows one lion lying on its stomach while another stands behind it.

Ezekiel Mutua, head of the Kenya Film Classification Board, believes the image resembles a sexual act.

“These animals need counselling because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly,” Mutua told Nairobi News. “I don’t know, they must have copied it somewhere or it is demonic. Because these animals do not watch movies.”

Mutua blames the “bizarre” behavior on “demonic spirits.”

“I mean where on earth have you ever heard something like this happening. The demonic spirits inflicting in humans seems to have now caught up with animals,” Mutua said.