Retired Navy vet accused of killing girl found on church lawn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A retired Navy veteran was arrested Wednesday in the death of a 19-year-old Virginia woman who went missing two months ago from a military base in Virginia and found on the lawn of a church in Charlotte, according to WSOC.

Eric Brown, 45, is suspected of having abducted Billie Billie on Sept. 18 as she arrived for work at a Blimpie’s restaurant in Virginia Beach.

Brown has been charged with murder and kidnapping.

Brown was first arrested for separate charges in Virginia last month before detectives linked him to Billie’s death.

On Sept. 29, Billie’s body was found in a wooded area behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte, about 300 yards from Brown's childhood home.

Brown, who spent 21 years in the Navy, worked as a day laborer and helped with the construction of the Blimpie’s this past summer.

Video surveillance recorded Billie’s car entering the base at 4:58 a.m. Sept. 18 and circling the Blimpie’s at 5 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle in both videos was a person wearing dark-colored clothing, consistent with the clothing Billie was reportedly wearing.

Video also recorded a person in light-colored clothing in Billie’s car driving out of the base at about 5:33 a.m.

At about 5:44 a.m., residential video surveillance recorded a person wearing light-colored clothing, driving a car consistent with Billie’s, stop at a construction dumpster in Norfolk.

A few hours later, construction workers found Billie’s cellphone in the dumpster.

Billie’s car was found in Norfolk on Sept. 23. Inside the car, agents found Billie’s pants.

Several witnesses described seeing a car like Billie’s during the week of Sept. 18 parked at various locations in Charlotte neighborhoods, near where Billie’s body was found, the station reported. The property where the body was found is owned by and located next to the church where Brown attended vacation Bible school as a child.

Web history

Brown’s wireless internet usage data indicated that he used his mobile devices nearly every day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 29. The only day in that time period that there was no usage data is Sept. 18, which is the day Billie went missing.

Brown’s wireless internet usage data also indicated that he was on the base from Sept. 14 until late in the evening of Sept. 17, which is when all usage data stopped until starting again Sept. 19.

Brown’s phone’s web history indicated that when Brown first initiated web activity Sept. 19, he made numerous searches of Norfolk news, including “police looking for man,” “Norfolk police looking for man in connection with homicide,” “Amber Alert Sept. 2017,” “missing woman and baby,” and “missing woman and man.”

Brown also searched for information on Charlotte news websites Sept. 21, which was eight days before the victim’s body was recovered by law enforcement. On Sept. 22, Brown entered searches for “JEB Little Creek Blimpies” and a search regarding parents of a missing college student.

During an Oct. 27 interview with law enforcement, Brown told agents he was on the base in Little Creek on the evening of Sept. 17, and that at one point, he blacked out and had no recollection of what he did for several days after that.

Authorities found two male DNA profiles on Billie's body and clothing and found matches with swabs from Brown.

Brown appeared in court Wednesday and is being held in Norfolk.