Suspect in Rand Paul assault pleads not guilty

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky— The man who allegedly assaulted GOP Sen. Rand Paul outside his Kentucky residence pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree at his arraignment in Bowling Green.

Rene Boucher allegedly tackled Paul, breaking six of his ribs and sustaining bruised lungs. There was no change to the charges and no change in bond.

The attorney representing Boucher said Monday that attacking the Kentucky Republican had “absolutely nothing” to do with politics.

“The unfortunate occurrence of November 3 has absolutely nothing to do with either’s politics or political agendas,” a statement by attorney Matthew Baker said. “It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial.”

A neighbor who did not want to be identified previously told CNN the two men have been “quibbling” over yard waste for years.

According to the neighbor, Paul and Boucher share a property line in a gated community and have a long-running dispute over grass clippings and leaves blown onto each others’ lawns.

The neighbor did not witness Boucher allegedly assaulting Paul on Friday, and therefore could not say definitively if this is what led to the attack.

CNN previously reported that Boucher posted $7,500 bail.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Boucher is an anesthesiologist and pain specialist, and Boucher’s attorney’s statement noted that he and Paul worked together when they “were both practicing physicians.”