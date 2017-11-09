Texas Pastor Council: churches need ‘an active shooter plan’ and greater security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - After 26 people were killed during a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, church security is on the minds of many pastors in the Lone Star State.

"Half of a church being slaughtered on a Sunday morning, 10 percent of a town's population, we can't even get our heads around that really," Texas Pastor Council Executive Director Dave Welch said.

As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News, "It's going to happen again, we need people to do professional security or at least arming some of the parishioners or the congregation so that they can respond."

Naturally, gun control advocates and others think that arming churches is not the answer.

"We're in a moment where churches now are clearly going to need more of them to be putting in place an active shooter plan," Welch said.

They want stricter gun laws.

But at least in Texas, the Texas Pastor Council believes stronger security measures are now needed, especially to potentially save lives.

After Texas' open carry law and other recent legislation, officials say churches can put volunteer security teams in place to handle greater security.

"None of this is new," Welch said. "And there's been a lot of discussion about how churches can better protect themselves without looking like it's an armed encampment."

After the Sutherland Springs Massacre, pastors are likely going to mobilize.

"Churches all over the state of Texas, we're gonna be reaching out, setting up workshops," Welch said. "Work with your law enforcement. Get a plan in place and ultimately be vigilant but not fearful."

So what does Welch believe is the best solution?

"Faith is the counter to fear, so that's our solution: live in faith."

Sounds like a pretty solid plan for now.