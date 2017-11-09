× ‘There were pools of blood’: Teachers save boy’s life after pencil stabs him in artery

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A third-grade student in Florida is alive thanks to two quick-thinking teachers who stopped the bleeding after a pencil impaled his arm near his armpit and punctured an artery, according to the SunSentinel.

The incident happened after a sharpened pencil in the side pocket of Kolston Moradi’s bookbag stabbed his arm when he sat down on the floor.

Teacher Mandi Kapopoulous was leaving her classroom when she noticed a trail of blood in the hallway.

After following the trail, she found the gruesome scene.

“He wasn’t screaming or crying or saying anything,” she said. “There were pools of blood at his feet and his whole shirt was covered in blood.”

Kapopoulos immediately pulled her arm inside her shirt and wrapped her sleeve around the bleeding area before calling out for help.

That’s when another teacher, Elizabeth Richards, turned around and saw blood all over the floor.

Richards, who was in nursing school for two years, grabbed gloves and ran to help.

She made Moradi lie down, elevated his arm and pressed on the wound to stop the bleeding.

About 20 minutes later, crews arrived and the boy was taken to the hospital.

In the end, Moradi received two staples in his arm and was able to return to school the next day.

“I’m just so thankful that this little boy is still in school with us, walking the hallways, with no after effects,” Richards told the newspaper. “When you know everything that could have gone so wrong went so right.”