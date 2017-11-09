× Woman charged with incest after marrying her mother, receives 10 year deferred sentence

DUNCAN, Okla.(KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who was arrested for incest after marrying her biological mother received a deferred sentence.

In September 2016, Patricia and Misty Spann were arrested for incest.

A DHS and police investigation revealed the pair is actually mother and daughter. The blood relatives somehow married in Comanche County.

Investigators told News 4 that 43-year-old Patricia Spann lost custody of Misty, 26, and two other children when they were young. They were then adopted by their grandmother.

Patricia Spann insisted to investigators she didn’t have contact with her kids until a few years ago. But that story doesn’t add up.

Court records show she also married her biological son in Comanche County back in 2008 and was annulled in 2010.

Another one of Patricia’s sons told a local news station that she tried to have an inappropriate relationship with him as well, but he denied her advances.

Patricia also told investigators when she reunited with her daughter “they hit it off.”

Patricia told officials she didn’t think she was breaking any laws by marrying Misty because her name is no longer listed on her daughter’s birth certificate.

In Oklahoma, incest is a felony, and if convicted, is punishable up to 10 years in prison.

This week, Misty pleaded guilty to incest and received a 10-year deferred sentence.

Two of those years will be under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Misty’s mother, Patricia, is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Court records show Misty and Patricia’s marriage was annulled Oct. 12, 2017.