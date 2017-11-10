× 8-year-old boy kills 11-foot gator

LAKE WALES, Fla(WGHP) — An 8-year-old Florida boy killed an 11-foot alligator last month after his father woke him up at midnight to take him out hunting, according to WFTS.

Video captured the moment Grayson Chantley speared the gator in Lake Kissimmee. Pictures show the gator’s head is nearly the size of the boy.

“Whenever they’re big, I’m just like, I want to get this gator,” Chantley said.

Florida’s largest recorded gator capture came at 14 feet, 3.5 inches in 2010.

Grayson’s gator checked in at 11 feet, 3 inches.